Top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria (2021 Update)

Are you looking for the top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria 2021? Secondary schools play a major role in the educational sector in Nigeria.

For the most part, they help students in finding out their strengths and weaknesses which are pivotal in making choices when it comes to that critical decision-making point in the overlap between the secondary school and the university.

They help groom students thoroughly in sciences and arts depending on their choices so they can have an edge in their academic endeavors in the university.

Most persons have fared on well with life and made names for themselves with just a WAEC certificate and they can even convince you that going to the university is a waste of resources.

That’s entirely one huge conversation on the side.

Bottom line; secondary schools are preparatory grounds and play the major roles in the life of every student in Nigeria.

Their importance can’t be over-emphasized and that’s a given.

They were around long before the universities and colleges began gaining entry into the mainstream educational setting in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, the number of secondary schools is too numerous to quantify and that would make ranking them one arduous task to indulge in.

However, some secondary schools have made a significant impact that’s too glaring to go unnoticed.

Most of these secondary schools are almost encroaching into the roles of the universities by using broader curriculums and some even adopting Western curriculums and standards.

Products of these schools go into the universities well equipped intellectually and walk over a lot of things their colleagues will grumble over.

TOP PICKS FOR YOU:

They often stay ahead of their counterparts educationally because they are coming from the best in the country.

These secondary schools pay an awfully steep fortune for fees.

These fees could see someone through the university, master’s degree inclusive.

Some of them are affiliated to Western countries which are reflected in their names.

For instance, there is the Nigeria-Turkish Secondary School, The British International High School, Canadian High School, and many others.

In this list, we will be looking at the top 100 of these schools that could attempt to rival some colleges and budding universities sprawling around the huge expanse of Nigeria’s soil.

These secondary schools are equipped with world-class facilities, world-class infrastructure, foreign staff, highly esteemed local staff with optimum educational qualifications, world-class laboratories and what have you.

These best secondary schools in Nigeria are where the society people and the affluent class send their kids to when they have reservations about sending them abroad.

These schools would cost an arm and a leg to afford, but then the price is always worth it at the end.

The list is not always static and might likely change anytime due to competition, but there are some schools that have monopolized the list and have no intentions of relinquishing anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Four Ways To Decide Who You Are Becoming

Some of these schools include the prestigious Kings College-Lagos, Loyola Jesuit College-Abuja, Corona Secondary School-Ogun State, and Lekki British International School.

So here are the top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria 2021

Kings’ College, Lagos Atlantic Hall, Poka-epe, Lagos Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja Grange Schools, Lagos Sate Christ The King College, Onitsha Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Lagos Day Waterman College, Ikoyi, Lagos Lekki British International School, Lagos Lumen Christi International High School, Edo State Chokhmah International Academy, Port Harcourt Corona Secondary School, Ogun State Olashore International High School, Oshun State St Gregory’s College, Lagos Avicenna School, Lagos Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo State Crescent Hall International School, Lagos Kaduna International School, Kaduna State Igbinedion Educational Centre, Edo State British International School Landbridge Avenue, Lagos State Greensprings School, Lagos The Capital Science Academy, Abuja Nigerian-turkish International Academy, Abuja Louisville Girl’s High School, Ijebu-itele, Ogun State Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja St Francis Catholic Secondary School, Lagos State Chrisland College Ladipo Oluwole Avenue, Lagos Regina Pacis College, Abuja Dowen College Regency Town, Lagos Brookstone School Secondary, Rivers State Bethel Demonstration Schools, Delta State Saint Michael’s International School, Niger State Hillcrest School Jos, Plateau State Chrisland College, Lagos State Abuja Capital International College, Abuja Charles Dale Memorial International School, Rivers State Thomas Adewumi International College, Kwara State Lumen Christi International High School, Edo State Adesoye College, Kwara State Holy Rosary International School, Abuja Citadel International College, Ondo State, Stage One International School, Abuja Queen’s College, Lagos Ave Maria Girls’ Secondary School, Abuja Federal Government College, Abuja Sunjem Private School, Lagos Crescent Hall International School, Lagos The Centagon International School, Abuja Albesta Academy, Lagos Capville School, Abuja Angelwings Comprehensive College, Abuja Air Force Comprehensive School, Oyo State Ifako International Secondary School, Lagos Barachel Group Of Schools, Ogun State Florie Private School, Lagos State Fountain International High School, Rivers State Graceland International School, Rivers State King’s High School, Lagos Marella International College, Oyo State Albesta Academy, Lagos Mercy Grace School, Edo State Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Enugu State American International School Of Abuja, Abuja Jextoban Secondary School, Lagos Nickdel Schools, Oyo State Bethel Demonstration Schools, Delta State Louisville Girls High School, Ogun State Moret Comprehensive College, Oyo State Holly Rosary International School, Abuja Henry Alex-duduyemi Memorial College, Osun State Qiblah High School, Oyo State University Preparatory Secondary School (Upss), Edo State Information Regent Schools, Abuja Greater Tomorrow Secondary School, Edo State Great Scholars International School, Ogun State Infant Jesus Academy, Delta State Lifeforte International School, Oyo State Deeper Life High School, Rivers State Agape International Academy, Abuja Ronik Comprehensive School, Lagos Verbins International School, Abuja Eminent Comprehensive College, Lagos State Spinel International Academy, Abuja Kings International College, Oyo State New Hope International School, Abuja Goshen International School, Abuja Premiere Academy, Abuja Whiteplains British School, Abuja Trinitate International School, Port Harcourt Ifako International Secondary School, Lagos State Estaport Secondary School, Lagos Chamberlain American International School, Abuja Capville Schools, Abuja Archdeacon Brown Education Centre, Rivers State Global International College, Rivers State Whitesands School, Lagos Grace Soild Rock School, Lagos Living Spring International College, Abuja Continental College, Abuja Margaret Thelma International School, Abuja The Threshold International School, Port Harcourt Pearlville School, Imo State

What do you think about this top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria? Do share your experience with us in the comments section.