Top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria (2021 Update)

Are you looking for the top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria 2021? Secondary schools play a major role in the educational sector in Nigeria.
For the most part, they help students in finding out their strengths and weaknesses which are pivotal in making choices when it comes to that critical decision-making point in the overlap between the secondary school and the university.
They help groom students thoroughly in sciences and arts depending on their choices so they can have an edge in their academic endeavors in the university.
Most persons have fared on well with life and made names for themselves with just a WAEC certificate and they can even convince you that going to the university is a waste of resources.
That’s entirely one huge conversation on the side.
Bottom line; secondary schools are preparatory grounds and play the major roles in the life of every student in Nigeria.
Their importance can’t be over-emphasized and that’s a given.
They were around long before the universities and colleges began gaining entry into the mainstream educational setting in Nigeria.
In Nigeria, the number of secondary schools is too numerous to quantify and that would make ranking them one arduous task to indulge in.
However, some secondary schools have made a significant impact that’s too glaring to go unnoticed.
Most of these secondary schools are almost encroaching into the roles of the universities by using broader curriculums and some even adopting Western curriculums and standards.
Products of these schools go into the universities well equipped intellectually and walk over a lot of things their colleagues will grumble over.
They often stay ahead of their counterparts educationally because they are coming from the best in the country.
These secondary schools pay an awfully steep fortune for fees.
These fees could see someone through the university, master’s degree inclusive.
Some of them are affiliated to Western countries which are reflected in their names.
For instance, there is the Nigeria-Turkish Secondary School, The British International High School, Canadian High School, and many others.
In this list, we will be looking at the top 100 of these schools that could attempt to rival some colleges and budding universities sprawling around the huge expanse of Nigeria’s soil.
These secondary schools are equipped with world-class facilities, world-class infrastructure, foreign staff, highly esteemed local staff with optimum educational qualifications, world-class laboratories and what have you.
These best secondary schools in Nigeria are where the society people and the affluent class send their kids to when they have reservations about sending them abroad.
These schools would cost an arm and a leg to afford, but then the price is always worth it at the end.
The list is not always static and might likely change anytime due to competition, but there are some schools that have monopolized the list and have no intentions of relinquishing anytime soon.
Some of these schools include the prestigious Kings College-Lagos, Loyola Jesuit College-Abuja, Corona Secondary School-Ogun State, and Lekki British International School.
So here are the top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria 2021
- Kings’ College, Lagos
- Atlantic Hall, Poka-epe, Lagos
- Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja
- Grange Schools, Lagos Sate
- Christ The King College, Onitsha
- Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Lagos
- Day Waterman College, Ikoyi, Lagos
- Lekki British International School, Lagos
- Lumen Christi International High School, Edo State
- Chokhmah International Academy, Port Harcourt
- Corona Secondary School, Ogun State
- Olashore International High School, Oshun State
- St Gregory’s College, Lagos
- Avicenna School, Lagos
- Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo State
- Crescent Hall International School, Lagos
- Kaduna International School, Kaduna State
- Igbinedion Educational Centre, Edo State
- British International School Landbridge Avenue, Lagos State
- Greensprings School, Lagos
- The Capital Science Academy, Abuja
- Nigerian-turkish International Academy, Abuja
- Louisville Girl’s High School, Ijebu-itele, Ogun State
- Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja
- St Francis Catholic Secondary School, Lagos State
- Chrisland College Ladipo Oluwole Avenue, Lagos
- Regina Pacis College, Abuja
- Dowen College Regency Town, Lagos
- Brookstone School Secondary, Rivers State
- Bethel Demonstration Schools, Delta State
- Saint Michael’s International School, Niger State
- Hillcrest School Jos, Plateau State
- Chrisland College, Lagos State
- Abuja Capital International College, Abuja
- Charles Dale Memorial International School, Rivers State
- Thomas Adewumi International College, Kwara State
- Lumen Christi International High School, Edo State
- Adesoye College, Kwara State
- Holy Rosary International School, Abuja
- Citadel International College, Ondo State,
- Stage One International School, Abuja
- Queen’s College, Lagos
- Ave Maria Girls’ Secondary School, Abuja
- Federal Government College, Abuja
- Sunjem Private School, Lagos
- Crescent Hall International School, Lagos
- The Centagon International School, Abuja
- Albesta Academy, Lagos
- Capville School, Abuja
- Angelwings Comprehensive College, Abuja
- Air Force Comprehensive School, Oyo State
- Ifako International Secondary School, Lagos
- Barachel Group Of Schools, Ogun State
- Florie Private School, Lagos State
- Fountain International High School, Rivers State
- Graceland International School, Rivers State
- King’s High School, Lagos
- Marella International College, Oyo State
- Albesta Academy, Lagos
- Mercy Grace School, Edo State
- Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Enugu State
- American International School Of Abuja, Abuja
- Jextoban Secondary School, Lagos
- Nickdel Schools, Oyo State
- Bethel Demonstration Schools, Delta State
- Louisville Girls High School, Ogun State
- Moret Comprehensive College, Oyo State
- Holly Rosary International School, Abuja
- Henry Alex-duduyemi Memorial College, Osun State
- Qiblah High School, Oyo State
- University Preparatory Secondary School (Upss), Edo State
- Information Regent Schools, Abuja
- Greater Tomorrow Secondary School, Edo State
- Great Scholars International School, Ogun State
- Infant Jesus Academy, Delta State
- Lifeforte International School, Oyo State
- Deeper Life High School, Rivers State
- Agape International Academy, Abuja
- Ronik Comprehensive School, Lagos
- Verbins International School, Abuja
- Eminent Comprehensive College, Lagos State
- Spinel International Academy, Abuja
- Kings International College, Oyo State
- New Hope International School, Abuja
- Goshen International School, Abuja
- Premiere Academy, Abuja
- Whiteplains British School, Abuja
- Trinitate International School, Port Harcourt
- Ifako International Secondary School, Lagos State
- Estaport Secondary School, Lagos
- Chamberlain American International School, Abuja
- Capville Schools, Abuja
- Archdeacon Brown Education Centre, Rivers State
- Global International College, Rivers State
- Whitesands School, Lagos
- Grace Soild Rock School, Lagos
- Living Spring International College, Abuja
- Continental College, Abuja
- Margaret Thelma International School, Abuja
- The Threshold International School, Port Harcourt
- Pearlville School, Imo State
What do you think about this top 100 Best Secondary Schools in Nigeria? Do share your experience with us in the comments section.