How To Find Viral Content On Instagram To Post On Your Page – So, today I will sharing with you how I get viral content that I post on my Instagram page that command high engagement.

A viral post is basically a post that gets higher engagement, perhaps twice than the average engagement they get on every post.

It is not that hard as people might be thinking. For those that just created their account and have not posted any content, or those that have created but are finding it hard to consistently upload new content, this is for you.

Here is how to get viral content that you can use for your page…

? Go to other accounts in your niche to see their posts. Look around and see their average likes on every post. Perhaps on average, they are getting 5k likes but suddenly you see a post getting 10k likes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrkJFqXgsQE/

BOOM ?

That is a sign that of higher engagement. That is our target.

Now, you could either..

REPOST that image to your account and give credits to the original owner of that post by tagging.

OR

REMAKE a similar picture and remake the content too and upload it as your own using the same hashtags.

Its proven that it will go viral, no doubt. You should also be posting maybe 4 to 6 times a day if possible. You want to let Instagram know that you are active and are posting consistently.

The fact still remains that more posts = More reach and impressions on your account ?.

Hope this helps in boosting your engagement on your page? Till I come your way next time. Remain bless!

To your success,

Okon Joseph

Instagram Account Manager and Growth Strategist