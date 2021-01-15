Typography Elements

This page shows typography and text related elements of the posts and pages in the default WordPress editor. You can see other elements in the Gutenberg Styles post.

Exercitation photo booth stumptown tote bag Banksy, elit small batch freegan sed. Craft beer elit seitan exercitation, photo booth et 8-bit kale chips proident chillwave deep v laborum.

1. Default Pullquote

Only a quarter of young adults are financially literate. You don’t want to overwhelm them with terrible advice. James Matthews

The normal pullquote style is available only with the Gutenberg Editor.

2. Pullquotes Modern

The modern quote is available both in the classic and Gutenberg editor. In Gutenberg editor, it’s available as the Large style variant while in the classic editor, it’s available under More Styles as Modern Quote.

People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. Shane Doe

3. Pullquotes Colored

You can use any of the color options on both background and text color with this option in Gutenberg.

Only a quarter of young adults are financially literate. You don’t want to overwhelm them with terrible advice. Shane Doe

4. Blockquote Default

People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. Shane Doe

5. Blockquote Large

People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all.

Tonx cray commodo, exercitation you probably haven’t heard of them beard cred. Selfies iPhone Kickstarter, drinking vinegar jean shorts fixie consequat.

Here’s a right-aligned pullquote to show something from the article. Shane Doe

Pullquote aligned right. Doctor spectrum kilowog lieberman flash gordon wasp the rose guy gardner deadpool spawn master chief guardian, magog ant-man.” Metamorpho trey langstrom red guardian, “hellcat, jane foster betty brant stacy x hellcat emma frost inertia toad quasar?” Deadpool, “fancy dan crimson crusader, carnage white queen hyperion.”

Arcanna captain italy thing phoenix jennifer kale robbie burchill, “the rose spawn, unicorn elektra.”

Normal Lists

Exercitation photo booth stumptown tote bag Banksy, elit small batch freegan sed. Craft beer elit seitan exercitation, photo booth et 8-bit kale chips proident chillwave deep v laborum.

Aliquam erat volutpat

Exercitation photo booth stumptown tote bag Banksy

Tempor duis single-origin coffee

Magnis dis parturient montes

Numbered Lists

Plaid stumptown bespoke, biodiesel minim beard High Life incididunt retro sustainable 90′s Echo Park Tumblr. Photo booth et 8-bit kale chips proident chillwave deep v laborum.

Aliquam erat volutpat Exercitation photo booth stumptown tote bag Banksy Tempor duis single-origin coffee Magnis dis parturient montes

Heading 1

Meh synth Schlitz, tempor duis single-origin coffee ea next level ethnic fingerstache fanny pack nostrud.

Heading 2

Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa.

Heading 3

Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa.

Heading 4

Exercitation photo booth stumptown tote bag Banksy, elit small batch freegan sed.

Heading 5

Photo booth anim 8-bit hella, PBR 3 wolf moon beard Helvetica.

Heading 6

Meh synth Schlitz, tempor duis single-origin coffee ea next level ethnic fingerstache fanny pack nostrud.

Common Basic Styles

Exercitation photo bold text tote bag the italics, elit small colored sed. A link here elit seitan exercitation, photo strikethrough et 8-bit kale inline code: strip_tags() and moving on.

function code_sample($text) { $text = compute_sample($text); return $text; }

Drop caps example here. Scarlet witch fenris colossus lockjaw wolverine abomination the new sentinels rogue, wonder girl dreadknight shriek ahab. Darkman shadow king ghost rider falcon neuropath montana shape baron zemo?

Looking for more styles and elements? See Gutenberg Styles post.