Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo Biography, Family, Books & Ministry

Based in London, born and breed in Nigeria, he's of the Yoruba descent and one of the many Nigerians raising the flag of the Nation high up the European skies. Matthew Ashimolowo is a pastor, writer, tele-evangelists and billionaire.

He is the founder and senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC) one of the largest churches in London.

Pastor Matthew is a dynamic preacher and teacher of God’s word.

He focuses on leadership and seed sowing.

Most of his messages have always been on the line of financial prosperity and dominion through seed sowing.

He travels all around the world for ministrations and virtually lives on the sky due to a dense itinerary of meetings that keeps him flying often.

Matthew Ashimolowo Biography, Family, Books & Ministry



Full Name: Matthew Ashimolowo

Born: 17th March, 1952, Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Age: 66

Nationality: Nigerian

Residence: London, United Kingdom

Occupation: Pastor, Businessman and Author

Spouse: Pastor Yemisi Ashimolowo

Birth & Early Life

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo was born on the 17th of March, 1952 in the ancient city of Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

He is the 4th out of 5 children.

He was born into an Islamic family and was named Ahmed which he later rechristened to Matthew.

His father was a military personnel and they lived a life of lack and want in the barracks for 15 years before moving to Ibadan due to the unsteady nature of his father’s job when it comes to locations.

The indigence in his family actually compelled him to hawk things on the street which earned him an indelible scar on his head.

Education & Military Ambition

As Matthew revealed in an interview with city people, growing up, he was an extremely smart lad and was always ahead in terms of intellect while he schooled at the command children school Ibadan, a military owned school.

He had always wanted to tow the path of his father by becoming a soldier, but God had a different plan for him.

From Islam to Christianity

Following the death of his father in 1974, Matthew switched faiths, from Islam to becoming a Christian at the age of 22.

He attended a Bible school after his conversion and munched on the Bible consistently.

Foursquare & KICC

Pastor Matthew after his conversion joined the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) where he said he was taught how to pray.

He would later join the foursquare gospel church to become an assistant pastor of the Somolu branch in Lagos.

The church in a bid to expand it’s reach to Europe had delegated Matthew to go start up the branch of the church London in 1992 which he did but allegedly renamed it Kingsway International Christian Center hence he founded his own church under the auspices of the foursquare church.

It sparked lots of controversies and criticisms at the cradle stages, but it’s all history now.

He started the KICC with about 11 members in 1992, that number grew exponentially to 200 and today, over 12, 000 persons attend services at KICC permanent site, Chatham, Kent, London.

His “winning ways” program is being aired on TBN, DayStar TV, God Channel and many other international TV stations.

Personal Life

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo have been married for 33 years to his beloved wife, Pastor Mrs Yemisi Ashimolowo and the union is blessed with two boys who are both in Bible school.

His wife was the daughter of his senior pastor he was assisting at foursquare gospel church in Lagos.

In an interview with pulse, Yemisi said she was attracted to Matthew due to how committed he was to God while assisting her father.

He lives an affluent lifestyle with a staggering net worth (estimated at $6 – $10 million) to afford the best things in life.

His net worth asides from the church recieves boosting from the sales of his books and documentaries via the Matthew Ashimolowo media.

His affinity for wealth has involved in him in some financial controversies that threatened his reputation.

Books Authored by Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Matthew has authored over 89 books on diverse niches in the body of Christ and on financial prosperity most of his books includes;

The 10 M’s of Money

The Power of Positive Prayers

55 Reasons Why Leaders Fail

Value Driven Leadership

Pillars of Divine Favor

101 Truths About Divine Success

10 Ways to Get Heaven’s Attention

53 Leadership Principles of Prophet

It’s Not Over Till It’s Over

The Power of Positive Confession

101 Great Laws of Success and Breaking Barriers amongst a host of others.

