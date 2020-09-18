Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu Biography – All You Must Know (2020)

Looking for Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu Biography (2020)? When a first class graduate of law swerves into active journalism, in the eyes of onlookers, it’s seems quite convoluted and begs the question: why zap all the brain power on such a prestigious degree to emerge with honours? And then ditch it after what seemed like a couple of days even though it was actually years.

But this is Kachikwu, one of Nigeria’s finest learned men. Armed with an impressive resume, prodigy and tact, Kachikwu can stealthily transform a lame ass into a wild donkey.

His sojourn into journalism was probably to drive a point home that he was a man endowed with a rare skill set that encompasses aptness, writing prodigy and a knack for being successful at whatever he does.

While he practiced the kind of journalism he single-handedly pioneered, he scribbled romantic tales to the admiration and cynosure of all who dared to take a peep into his works.

He was quite a sensation at the time and redefined journalism the 21st century romance style.

Kachikwu, behind all the impressive journalism and an adorable law degree was yet an aficionado in management and so when he was appointed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and as Minister of Petroleum Resources for those who knew his caliber and worth, it was like a perfect case of the adage he who the cap fits, let him wear and so they gave a nod to the appointment and commended the presidency for having an eye for the fine things of life.

Suffice to add that he is the first Nigerian to bag both portfolios.

Full Name: Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu

Birth Date: December 18, 1956

Birth Place: Onicha Ugbo, Aniocha, Delta State

Age: 62

Nationality: Nigerian

Profession: Law, Journalism

Spouse: Elizabeth Kachikwu

Alma Mater: University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Harvard University.

Website Handles: Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn

Below is Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu Biography (2020)

Birth & Educational History

Born Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu on December 18, 1956 to late Justice Francis and Maria Kachikwu in his hometown of Onicha Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State which was then in the old Bendel State.

Kachikwu would attend the St. Peter’s Primary School in neighboring ugwashi uku before he proceeded to St. Pius Grammar School in Onicha Ugbo where he demonstrated how much of a smart chap he was by coming top of his class.

He would iterate this feat at the Edo College where he had an educational stint between 1973 and 1974.

And so he was done with the secondary matters as far as education was concerned.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was his next stop.

He read law and bagged a first class honours in it in 1978.

Again, his cleverness was in full exhibition as he came out with another first class honours from the Nigerian law school while being crowned the best graduating student of his 1979 set and clinching every available trophy he could find skipping just two.

He went further to obtain an LLM at Harvard in 1980 where he came out again with a first class which was now more like his right.

Finally he obtained a doctorate degree in Law from same Harvard and called it a day with studying.

Personal Life

Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is married to Elizabeth Kachikwu and they are blessed with three children (Nkem, Emeka and Uche).

Journalism Career

In 1989, the Harvard alumnus began a frontier in Nigerian journalism.

He birthed romance journalism and invested all he had garnered intellectually on the project.

And so for the heydays of his romantic journalism newcomer, he would be the talk of the town and the spotlight of the print media sector in Nigeria.

His romantic offerings where done under the platform of his very own Hint Magazine which was an arm of True Tales Publication his media investment.

SUGGESTED READ: Bola Tinubu Net Worth

The hint magazine was a weekly publication where romantic tales were brought to the fore and relationship issues were trashed. It became a weekly relationship tonic for the young hearts and no one dared to miss any episode of it.

He would later launch the Fatherhood With Ibe column in the magazine where he shared his experiences as a father.

24 years down that line, Kachikwu launched the Hello Nigeria lifestyle magazine that mirrors the lives of notable celebrities in the business and political sphere.

The Hello Nigeria lifestyle magazine is also present in Ghana.

Working Career

This story will begin with a dashing young and clever gent who just bagged multiple honours in his educational arsenal and was employed by the Nigerian/American Merchant Bank Limited (NAMBL).

He would only last for a stint there before he veered into TEXACO Nigeria Limited and became the General Manager Legal upstream and downstream.

He took to a higher calling when he left TEXACO for Exxon Mobil Africa and became the Vice Chairman and General Counsel of the oil giants in 2012.

NNPC and Public Service

In August 2015, Kachikwu displayed his patriotic side which no one saw coming when he accepted the appointment by President Muhammad Buhari to become the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the expense of the bounties and trappings of being a Vice Chairman at Exxon Mobil Nigeria.

He was the GMD of the NNPC for 11 months before he finally became the chairman of the board of the NNPC.

Sometime in November same 2015, he was again appointed by the presidency as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources making him the first to mann the two pivotal positions that dictates the bulk of Nigeria’s foreign reserve and internal revenue.

Kachikwu was in 2016 removed as GMD of the NNPC and was succeeded by Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Kachikwu, while as Minster for petroleum resources and managing director of the NNPC also served as the president of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) where he chaired the 168th meeting of the OPEC conference as president.



His tenure elapsed in January 2016 and he was subsequently succeeded by Saleh Al Sada, Qatars Minister of Energy and Industry.

Awards

In August, 2013, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu was installed as the 13th Odogwu of Onicha Ugbo, a highly revered chieftaincy title is in his homeland.

In October 2018, Dr. Kachikwu received the Burj CEO Award for leadership in Shenzhen Province, China and went ahead to receive the honourary citizen award of Georgia, United States making him a full-fledged citizen of the United States.

Same October 2018, Dr. Kachikwu received a honourary award from the Petroleum Training Institute Warri, Nigeria for his landmark achievements in the petroleum sector.

Distinguished Public Service Award and Conferment of Fellowship – Council of the Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE) – 2018

The Mayors’ Humanitarian Award, Mayors’ Pillar of Humanity Personality Award and Rotary Honorary Membership – The Rotary Club of Abuja, Wuse II – 2018

Certificate of Congressional Recognition by The United States Congress – 2017

Oil Industry Leadership Award – Petroleum Technology Association (PETAN) – 2017

Times Heroes Life Impact Award – Daily Times Newspapers – 2017

Honorary Fellowship Award – The Nigerian Environmental Society – 2017

Oil and Gas Industry Leadership Award – Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) Branch of PENGASSAN – 2016

Nelson Mandela Pan – African Exemplary Leadership honour – African Youth Global Network (AYGN) – 2016

NOPA Evergreen Icon Award – 2012

The Exemplary Leadership Award – PENGASSAN – 2010

Humanitarian and Service to Humanity Award JCC – 2011

Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award – Ubulukwu Dev. Union – 2012

Nigerian Role Model Award-NROMA – 2010

Almamattar Alumni Award for Exemplary Support, University of Nigeria Nsukka – 2009

Listed in Who is Who Africa

Director Institute of Petroleum Law Afe Babalola University, Nigeria

Visiting Professor of Law to several Universities including Harvard Law School, USA, Nigeria Law School.

Achievements in NNPC

While Dr. Kachikwu was at the helm of NNPC for 11 months, he was able to make notable achievements in the oil sector.

Some of them include;

Deregulation of the Nigerian petroleum downstream sector.

Cutting operational losses by 30 percent.

Ensuring total compliance of the corporations statutory payments to the federation account.

Removal of subsidy and saving over N1.4 Trillion yearly from oil sector.

Books Authored by Ibe Kachikwu

